Why aren’t more local emergency crews searching for the missing plane in Cleveland?

CLEVELAND- The FOX 8 I-TEAM is asking hard questions of local leaders after what we found in the search for a missing plane in Lake Erie.

Crews have searched for 5 days and still not found the main wreckage or the bodies of 6 people on board.

Tuesday, the I-TEAM found no Cleveland Police divers involved in the search, no Cleveland Police boat, and no border patrol boat operated by the Cuyahoga County Sheriff. However, the search team includes crews from the New York State Police, Toledo Fire, the US Coast Guard and other agencies.

The head of the Cleveland Police Union, Steve Loomis, says the city once had a Harbor Unit with 4 police boats. Now none. We found an old police boat locked up behind a warehouse along the Lake.

A bit more than a year ago, Cleveland Police had divers appear on FOX 8 News in the Morning and demonstrate what they can do. And the city says a half-dozen officers are assigned to a dive team connected to a border patrol boat with the sheriff’s department. Yet that sheriff’s department boat was taken out of the water for the winter. And, a city spokesperson told us some of the equipment has been taken off to be checked for re-certification. So, the boat can’t just be plunked back into the water.

In recent days, Cleveland has had a dive team and a boat from the fire department out on Lake Erie and the city has had a police helicopter searching for debris. Although, the police choppers have restrictions on flying over water.

The city has repeatedly talked about “partners” and working with other agencies. In fact, a spokesperson said by phone, the city hasn’t had a search like this in a very long time. And this is why the city has “good partners.”

Nonetheless, we’re asking why a lakefront city isn’t more prepared for emergencies in the water. We still have questions for Cleveland City Hall, and we’ll be following up on them.

