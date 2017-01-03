Weather: Periods of heavy rain through this morning

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND -- A storm system in the Tennessee Valley is heading to Ohio.

It will arrive with widespread rain today, but the air will remain very mild until the system passes by. Once it does, the arctic air will move back in beginning on Wednesday.

The colder trend will continue into the 2nd week of January. Look at how the colder air shifts to the central US and expanded compared to late December.

We sometimes link super-cold air with snowfall. Often times, snowfall occurs without abundant cold. In fact, more times than not at least 3″ of snow fall when temperatures are above 30 degrees!

Here’s the latest Fox 8 Day Forecast.