Watch: Toddler saves twin from fallen dresser

OREM, Utah -- A Utah family wasn't sure whether they should share the terrifying video of a dresser falling on their twin toddlers, but decided doing so might keep what happened to their boys from happening to another child.

In the end, their boys are fine.

But Kayli and Ricky Shoff know it could have had a much different ending.

"I've been a little hesitant to post this," Ricky Shoff posted on Facebook. "But I feel it's only going to bring awareness, but it is also incredible."

Last week, Bowdy and Brock, almost 2 1/2 years old, were playing in their bedroom.

They climbed onto the open drawers of the dresser causing it to tip over onto both of them.

Bowdy was able to crawl out from under the dresser, but Brock was trapped.

Their mom told Salt Lake City television station KSL that she and her husband never heard the dresser fall.

When they woke up, they saw the dresser had tipped over, but also saw the boys playing happily together.

It wasn't until they reviewed the video from their boys' bedroom video camera that they saw what happened and how Bowdy sprang into action to save his brother.

"So he just pushed with all of his might and it just pushed it right off of his brother," Kayli Shoff said. "I really believe in the twin bond. You always hear that. And I really think these two have it."

The Shoff's made one simple change that they hope everyone with young children will do too.

"Please make sure all your dresser are bolted and secured to the wall," Ricky Shoff wrote in his Facebook post.

"We know Bowdy was not alone in moving the dresser off of Brock," the boys' father wrote. "And feel blessed that he is ok."