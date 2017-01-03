Sandusky teen pushes for national anti-bullying day

SANDUSKY – Rebounding from the lowest of lows, an Erie County teen is now riding a wave she never imagined.

Britain Bennett, 17 was suicidal, cyberbullied to the point her parents switched their shifts at work so Bennett would not be left alone at home. Fast forward a few years later Bennett has participated in beauty pageants, been on national TV, and even interviewed Hillary Clinton. The interview left such an impression Clinton wrote an article in part about the Perkins High School student in Teen Vogue last August.

The crowning achievement of Britain’s life so far is one she’s still chasing. Making sure no teen ever thinks about ending their life because of bullying.

It’s a mission she has been working on for several years with help from U.S. Legislators. Her latest effort is making a state wide and national day called “Be a S.M.A.R.T. Parent Day,” an acronym for social media awareness, respect and timing. The day encourages parents to focus on the types of social media apps their children are using, talking to their kids about being respectful online and teaching them when to put technology away.

In Erie County October 6th has officially been dedicated to the cause. Britain’s worked with U.S. Representative Marcy Kaptur and Senator Randy Gardner to promote her anti-bullying efforts.