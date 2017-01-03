Suspect in South Euclid kidnapping hoax sentenced to jail time

SOUTH EUCLID, Ohio — A man accused of lying to police and claiming his six-year-old daughter had been kidnapped pleaded guilty Tuesday.

Ethan Patterson, 23, of Lakewood, pleaded guilty to a charge of false alarm in court. He was sentenced to 171 days in jail.

Patterson was accused of creating a hoax that forced South Euclid police to issue an Amber Alert last month.

According to police, Patterson called 911 claiming two men abducted his six-year-old daughter from the Walmart on Warrensville Center Road.

Investigators say he gave a detailed description of the men and the car they were driving. Police even released a picture of a suspect and a vehicle, and issued the alert to surrounding police agencies.

South Euclid police say as they interviewed Patterson, they discovered inconsistencies in his story, prompting them to call off the Amber Alert.

Prosecutors said he called in the fake kidnapping because he was with a group shoplifting at the Walmart and they left him behind, so he wanted revenge.

