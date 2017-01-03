Reward being offered for information in gun shop rifle threat

Photo Gallery
NORTH ROYALTON, Ohio — A reward is being offered for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the suspects accused of stealing seven long guns from a business in North Royalton last month.
**For previous coverage on this story, watch the video player below**
The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives is offering a reward of up to $5,000. That will be matched by the National Shooting Sports Foundation for a total possible reward of $10,000.
According to a release from the ATF, several individuals burglarized Accurate Arms and Armor on Bunker Road early in the morning on Dec. 27.
As many as four suspects used a sledge-hammer to smash their way into the store and grab whatever they could before making their getaway in a car that was parked in a strip mall.
They got away with seven rifles.
Investigators are concerned about what they plan to do with the guns. Investigators said the crime has some telltale signs of a crime of desperation and that’s an added reason for concern.
Anyone with information about the crime should call ATF at 1-800-ATF-GUNS, email ATFTips@atf.gov or contact ATF through its website by clicking here.
Tips can also be submitted to ATF using the ReportIt app. All calls and tips will be kept confidential.