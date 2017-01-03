× Report: Rajai Davis, Oakland A’s in agreement on one-year deal

Rajai Davis, one of the players who helped the Cleveland Indians get to the World Series, is reportedly in agreement on a deal with the Oakland A’s.

Yahoo! Sports’ Jeff Passan tweeted out the news Tuesday night. The reported one-year deal is said to be for $6 million, according to the source.

Source: Rajai Davis and the Oakland A's are in agreement on a one-year deal for $6M. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) January 4, 2017

The Indians did not make a qualifying offer to Davis back in November. The 36-year-old led the American League with 43 steals. Davis provided an amazing moment in Game 7 of the World Series when he connected on a two-run homer in the eighth inning.

**More on the Indians, here**