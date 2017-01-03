Report: Rajai Davis, Oakland A’s in agreement on one-year deal

Posted 8:24 pm, January 3, 2017, by , Updated at 08:25PM, January 3, 2017
CLEVELAND, OH - AUGUST 15: Rajai Davis #20 of the Cleveland Indians rounds the bases on a solo home run during the fourth inning against the Boston Red Sox at Progressive Field on August 15, 2016 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

Rajai Davis, one of the players who helped the Cleveland Indians get to the World Series, is reportedly in agreement on a deal with the Oakland A’s.

Yahoo! Sports’ Jeff Passan tweeted out the news Tuesday night. The reported one-year deal is said to be for $6 million, according to the source.

The Indians did not make a qualifying offer to Davis back in November. The 36-year-old led the American League with 43 steals.  Davis provided an amazing moment in Game 7 of the World Series when he connected on a two-run homer in the eighth inning.

