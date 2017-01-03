Person of interest in fatal Bedford bar shooting has been cleared

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BEDFORD, Ohio -- A person of interest taken into custody into connection with a New Year's Eve murder has been cleared and is no longer considered a suspect.

Trevis Stephens, 33, was shot to death at just before 2:30 a.m. inside the Lounge 228 Bar on New Year's Eve.

Police say the shooting suspect had been asked to leave the bar earlier in the evening. He then returned and started shooting into the building. Stephens tried to hide in a corner but was hit by gunfire.

The person of interest turned himself into police on Monday. He will not face charges.

Police also say they are following up on fresh leads.

