CUYAHOGA COUNTY, Ohio — Over 14,000 customers are without power in Cuyahoga County due to a crash.

According to FirstEnergy, the majority of the outages are in Cleveland, Garfield Heights and Maple Heights.

The crash happened on Southgate Park Boulevard in Maple Heights.

Power is expected to be restored by 10 a.m.

**For the FirstEnergy outage map, click here**