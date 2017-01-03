Mother’s boyfriend indicted in murder of her 2-year-old son

CLEVELAND – A 25-year-old man has been indicted on aggravated murder and murder charges in the death of a 2-year-old boy.

The Cuyahoga County grand jury indicted Terrell D. Willis on Friday.

On Sunday, Dec. 11, officers responded to East 173rd Street to assist EMS with a toddler who was in full arrest with blunt trauma to the head. The child died at the hospital.

When police interviewed the Willis, the boyfriend of the boy’s mother, he said the child fell and hit his head.

Police said the child had suffered multiple internal injuries along with blunt force trauma to his head. Due to the nature and severity of the child’s injuries, homicide investigators responded.

Willis was taken into custody at the hospital. He is due in court soon.

Read more here.