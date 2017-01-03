Meeting turns heated when councilwoman accused of shoplifting shows up

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BROOK PARK, Ohio -- A city council meeting in Brook Park turned heated Tuesday night when a former city councilwoman accused of shoplifting decided to attend, saying she was rescinding her resignation.

There was a lot of yelling at the meeting, not just from audience members but among city council members, too. Apparently, there are no rules in the charter to handle something like this and council members couldn't agree on what to do.

The police stopped by to make sure everything was okay after getting several calls from people in the audience.

The disagreements stem from Julie McCormick deciding to rescind her resignation. She resigned following her arrest in two separate shoplifting investigations back in November.

She pleaded not guilty to the charges. She was accused of stealing more than $900 worth of merchandise like clothes, food and a TV.

At the time, she admitted to stealing the items, telling officers she didn't make a lot of money.

But, when it was discovered she had not filed the correct paperwork in submitting her resignation, she decided to instead rescind her resignation and showed up at Tuesday's meeting and sat in her seat.

"Again, I ask, what good does her continuing sitting.. do for the people of the city? How in God's name can the continuation of this farce be fair to her family?" said Brook Park Mayor Tom Coyne.

The law director was trying to get council to vote on the matter, but they aren't doing that.

The mayor and the law director say McCormick has resigned; the president of council says she has not.

