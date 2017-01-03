× Man arrested for raping woman at gunpoint in Cleveland

CLEVELAND, Ohio — The FOX 8 I-Team has learned a man has been arrested for raping a woman at gunpoint in Cleveland on Christmas morning, and investigators believe he may be to blame for other sex assaults.

The suspect has been locked up for attacking a stranger near E 116 and Buckeye. Records show he grabbed her, threatened her with a gun, dragged her behind a dumpster and sexually assaulted her.

Police had very little to go on, but investigators with the sex crimes unit, plus 4th district major crimes detectives, and others started piecing together evidence. Now they’re looking at whether the same man can be tied to other attacks on the city’s east side.

Police arrested the man on a warrant. We’re watching for formal charges to be filed that would send him to court.