Giant Eagle closing two Cleveland stores, one GetGo location

CLEVELAND, Ohio — Giant Eagle announced Tuesday it is closing two of its stores in Cleveland and one GetGo location, as well.

The supermarket chain said the Giant Eagle store at 11501 Buckeye Road and the nearby GetGo at 2780 E 116th Street will close on Saturday, February 4.

The Giant Eagle at 13820 Lorain Avenue in Cleveland will close on Saturday, March 4.

The pharmacies at those stores will close on Saturday, January 14 to make sure prescriptions of all customers are transitioned to another retailer.

Giant Eagle called the decision to close the stores a “difficult but necessary” one.

“We thank our customers for their years of patronage at these locations, and invite them to visit us at our other Cleveland supermarkets including our West 117th Street and Edgecliff Avenue Giant Eagle stores,” Giant Eagle spokesperson Dan Donovan said in a press release. “Northeast Ohio, and Cleveland specifically, are important communities for Giant Eagle, and we remain committed to supporting customers throughout the region for years to come.”

The company said it is identifying positions in other area locations for as many of the affected 120 team members as possible.

Giant Eagle also announced Tuesday that it is closing a few stores in the Columbus area.

