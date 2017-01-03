Doctor performs tracheotomy on man who choked at New Year’s party

OMAHA, Nebraska- An Omaha man is on life support at Nebraska Medicine after an unfortunate incident on New Year’s Eve.

KETV reported, Brian O’Neill was out celebrating with friends at a restaurant when he choked on a piece of meat minutes before midnight.

O’Neill and his wife were at an annual New Year’s Eve celebration celebrating one moment, then panic unfolded.

According to KETV, a doctor sitting next to him used the Heimlich Maneuver, but had no luck. Several other friends also tried to dislodge the food, but couldn’t.

As a last resort, the doctor performed an emergency tracheotomy by using a knife.

His brother told KETV, “No one should ever have to say goodbye to their brother or a loved one in this fashion. It’s just awful, just awful.”

O’Neill’s family and friends are now praying for a miracle.

The family said doctors told them the emergency tracheotomy did not cause more problems for O’Neill or make the situation worse. They found the piece of meat buried deep in his chest.

**More on the story here**