Crews hope to resume search today for plane missing in Lake Erie

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The search should resume Tuesday morning for the plane that went missing after take-off from Burke Lakefront Airport Thursday.

The city of Cleveland announced Monday that over 120 pieces of debris that are "consistent with what would be found on a Cessna 535 Citation" were recovered from Lake Erie.

No information about the recovered debris is being released because of the active investigation.

Superior Beverage CEO John T. Fleming was piloting the plane that disappeared over Lake Erie Thursday night.

His wife, two teen sons, and their neighbor Brian Casey and his daughter Megan were also on the plane. They had attended the Cleveland Cavaliers game and were on their way back to their home in the Columbus area.

The University of Wisconsin at Madison released a statement about Megan Casey, 19, who was a student at the school.

“In the short time she was on our campus, Megan was a friend to many and was pursuing a career in nursing,” says Dean of Students and Vice Provost for Student Life Lori Berquam. “Our thoughts are with her family and friends.”

The university also included a statement from her family, describing Megan and Brian Casey as “loving, caring, remarkable individuals.”

“Our family greatly appreciates the dedicated efforts of the rescue and recovery teams, and we are especially thankful for the outpouring of support, thoughts and prayers from family, friends and the community,” the statement reads.

Anyone who sees debris should call the non-emergency number of the Cleveland Division of Police at 216-621-1234 or Burke Lakefront Airport at 216-781-6411.

