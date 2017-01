× Charles Manson in hospital: TMZ

BAKERSFIELD, California — Charles Manson is in the hospital, according to TMZ.

The entertainment site says he left Corcoran State Prison in California for a Bakersfield hospital on Tuesday.

He’s reportedly getting treatment for an undisclosed ailment.

The 82-year-old, who was convicted of conspiracy to commit multiple murders, is serving several life sentences.

