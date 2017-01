× Bill and Hillary Clinton plan to attend Donald Trump’s inauguration

WASHINGTON, D.C.– Bill and Hillary Clinton plan to attend Donald Trump‘s inauguration, putting the 2016 presidential rivals on the same platform only weeks after their tough campaign.

Aides to the former president and former secretary of state say the Clintons will attend.

The announcement came shortly after former President George W. Bush’s office said he would attend along with former first lady Laura Bush.

Hillary Clinton has largely avoided the public eye since Trump’s victory in November. As a former president and first lady, the couple faced the difficult decision of whether to attend the ceremony.