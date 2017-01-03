Bengals’ Adam ‘Pacman’ Jones arrested on several charges

CINCINNATI, Ohio — Cincinnati Bengals player Adam “Pacman” Jones was arrested overnight and faces several charges.

According to Hamilton County Jail records, Jones, 32, faces charges of obstruction, disorderly conduct and assault.

Fox 19 reports that Jones is accused of pushing and poking a man in the eye. When police were called, he reportedly started kicking and head-butting, and refused to get into a police car.

Once in jail, Jones allegedly spit on a nurse on the jail medical staff.

Jones was also arrested back in 2012. He reached a plea deal in a case involving similar charges.

