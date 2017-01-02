Weather Outlook: Showers and drizzle

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Today we’ll likely have temperatures top around 50° and possibly higher on Tuesday, before dropping again by mid-week.

A few showers and pockets of drizzle this morning then the steadier rain comes at us tonight into Tuesday.

An Arctic front pushes in Tuesday night driving our highs below average once again. The colder trend will continue into the 2nd week of January. Look at how the colder air shifts to the central US and expanded compared to late December.

We sometimes link super-cold air with snowfall. Often times, snowfall occurs without abundant cold. In fact, more times than not at least 3″ of snow fall when temperatures are above 30 degrees!

Here’s the latest Fox 8 Day Forecast.