Weather: dense fog overnight as rain moves in for Tuesday

CLEVELAND - Clouds have returned, squelching the brilliant start to 2017. Before we wave goodbye to New Year’s Day, let’s examine how often “NACITS” (Not A Cloud In The Sky) occurs on New Year’s Day.

As you can see, a clear start to the year is somewhat rare thanks to our proximity to the Great Lakes.

Despite the clouds today, perhaps you noticed that the evening twilight is hanging on to a little more of the evening compared to the earliest sunset time we saw in mid-December:

Let’s now examine snow pack for the continental USA. It’s below the short-term average. Note the difference between this year and last:

A storm system in the Tennessee Valley is heading to Ohio. It will arrive with widespread rain on Tuesday, but the air will remain very mild until the system passes by. Once it does, the arctic air will move back in beginning on Wednesday.

The colder trend will continue into the 2nd week of January. Look at how the colder air shifts to the central US and expanded compared to late December.

We sometimes link super-cold air with snowfall. Often times, snowfall occurs without abundant cold. In fact, more times than not at least 3″ of snow fall when temperatures are above 30 degrees!

