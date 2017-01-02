× University of Wisconsin releases statement about student missing in the Burke plane search

MADISON, Wisconsin – The University of Wisconsin at Madison has released a statement about one of their students who is among the six people missing after their plane disappeared after taking off from Burke Lakefront Airport last week.

The university says that Megan Casey, 19, of Powell, Ohio was a student at the school, adding that:

“In the short time she was on our campus, Megan was a friend to many and was pursuing a career in nursing,” says Dean of Students and Vice Provost for Student Life Lori Berquam. “Our thoughts are with her family and friends.”

The plane disappeared Thursday night after taking off from Burke Lakefront Airport.

It was piloted b y John Fleming, the CEO of Columbus-based Superior Beverage. He and his wife, Suzanne, along with their teenage boys, Jack and Andrew, had gone to the Cleveland Cavaliers game that night along with Casey and her father, Brian.

They took off from the airport at just before 11 p.m. Within one minute, the plane was dropping toward the lake at a rate of 3,700 feet per minute.

The university also included a statement from her family, describing Megan and Brian Casey are described as “loving, caring, remarkable individuals.”

“Our family greatly appreciates the dedicated efforts of the rescue and recovery teams, and we are especially thankful for the outpouring of support thoughts and prayers from family, friends and the community,” the statement reads.

The university is offering counseling for anyone affected by the news.

