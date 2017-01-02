Speeding car crashes on sidewalk in front of police station

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ELYRIA, Ohio -- A car traveling at a high rate of speed failed to negotiate a turn and rolled onto the sidewalk in front of the Elyria Police Department, The Ohio State Highway Patrol told Fox 8 News.

The crashed happened on West Avenue around 3 a.m. Monday.

According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, one person was thrown from the vehicle. Two others had to be pulled from the car.

Two people were transported to a hospital in Elyria. A third person was flown by medical helicopter to a hospital in Cleveland.

Witnesses told Fox 8, the Ohio State Highway Patrol was in pursuit of the vehicle.

Witness: vehicle involved in pursuit with OSP when rollover occurred. 1 ejected 2 extricated by FD.1 flown to CLE 2 to UH Elyria @fox8news pic.twitter.com/YUCsyV9uQw — Eric Hunker (@ehunker) January 2, 2017

The Ohio State Highway Patrol would not confirm those reports. They are expected to release more information later Monday morning.

West Avenue was closed between Chestnut Street and Broad Street following the crash.