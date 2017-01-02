Residents evacuated following fire at senior community

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

EUCLID, Ohio -- Fire forced the evacuation of an apartment building that houses senior citizens.

An entire wing of the Indian Hills Senior Community on E. 191st Street had to evacuated after fire broke out just after 1 a.m. Monday.

According to the Euclid Fire Department, flames were showing from the window and balcony of a third floor apartment when they arrived. It took firefighters about 10 minutes to get the fire under control.

The apartment where the fire broke out suffered extensive damage. A neighboring apartment was also damaged.

There is smoke damage to the third, fourth, and fifth floors of the six-story buidling. Firefighters say there is also water damage to the first and second floors.

Nobody was injured in the fire. Effected residents were taken to a common area of the building until they can go back to their apartments.

Firefighters have not said what started the fire.

Apartment fire in Euclid on E191st. No injuries.1 apartment extensive damage.2 floors have smoke damage.2 floors have water damage.@fox8news pic.twitter.com/vZkZTXwZsH — Eric Hunker (@ehunker) January 2, 2017