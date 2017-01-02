Producers reject Mariah Carey’s claim of ‘sabotage’ for ratings

NEW YORK — Sabotage for ratings.

That’s the claim singer Mariah Carey’s team is making following her live TV meltdown at New York’s Times Square on New Year’s Eve, TMZ reported.

Carey was performing on ABC’s “Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest” when her audio track malfunctioned.

According to TMZ, Carey was alarmed before the performance telling the production team that she could barely hear anything in her ear piece.

Her team also claims the prompter wasn’t working when she got on stage. It was supposed to have the lyrics and stage cues.

A representative for Carey told TMZ they believe the performance was sabotaged “so they could get Mariah drama.”

Dick Clark Productions, which produced the live show, responded to Carey’s claims.

They called the claim of sabotage “defamatory” and said it is “outrageous and frankly absurd.”

In a statement to TMZ, the company said:

“In very rare instances there are of course technical errors that can occur with live television, however, our initial investigation has indicated that DCP had no involvement in the challenges associated with Ms. Carey’s New Year’s Eve performance.”

A source inside Dick Clark Productions reportedly told TMZ that Carey refused to do a sound check and instead had a stand-in. The source also said there was ample sound on stage for the singer to hear the music.