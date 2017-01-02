‘Person of interest’ in custody in connection with man killed in Bedford bar

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BEDFORD, Ohio - Bedford Police have what they call a "person of interest" in custody in connections with a weekend homicide in their city.

The person turned himself into the police Monday afternoon and is currently in custody.

This person was wanted for questioning in the shooting death of 33-year-old Trevis Stephens. Stephens was inside Lounge 228 Bar on New Year's Eve when he was shot.

Police say that the suspect had been asked to leave the bar earlier in the evening. He returned and started shooting into the building. Stephens tried to hide in a corner, but was hit by gunfire.

The police are still looking for a woman seen driving the car the suspect left in. They are urging her to contact them immediately.

41.404725 -81.527674