NEW ORLEANS, La. — The Orange High School Marching Lion Band and Lionettes have been chosen to perform during the Sugar Bowl halftime tonight.

According to the district, the band spent its winter vacation in New Orleans, participating in the Sugar Bowl televised parade and touring the city.

The Auburn Tigers will play theĀ Oklahoma Sooners at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome tonight. The game kicks off at 7:30 p.m.