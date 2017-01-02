Man killed, passenger injured after car slams into Elyria home

Elyria- One man is dead and a woman in the hospital after crashing into an Elyria home.

“There was a flash of light and then a bang,” said Dennis Campanalie. “I thought ya know it was a lightning strike.”

The crash happened just before 4 a.m. New Years Day at the Campanalie home on Chestnut Ridge Road where South Abbe dead ends.

According to the Lorain County Coroner’s Office Asim Taylor, 39 died in the crash. A passenger was hospitalized with serious injuries.

Campanalie says the car Taylor was driving went airborne before crashing on top of the roof of his garage.

“They had to be going awfully fast, very, very fast to be able to launch their vehicle,” said Campanalie. “There was no tracks nothing on the driveway.”

Elyria Police are investigating the crash. It’s too early to tell if alcohol, drugs or speed were contributing factors. Despite the damage to his home Campanalie says he harbors no ill will towards Taylor.

“Everything here can be replaced but they can’t replace him,” said Campanalie. “I don’t pass judgement on anybody but I feel sorry for everyone because it’s been a loss all the way around.”

A go fund me page has been set up by Taylor’s family to cover the cost of a funeral. The account says Taylor was a father of five.