I TEAM uncovers large, internal investigation at RTA

CLEVELAND - The FOX 8 I TEAM has uncovered a big internal investigation inside RTA that’s been top-secret until now.

The I TEAM found it involves your money, and it could lead to criminal charges.

RTA, of course, is funded by the fares you pay and your tax dollars. In fact, fares recently went up.

Multiple sources tell the I TEAM that an internal review has led to hard questions for as many as dozens of workers. A the heart of this is possible health care fraud.

RTA released a statement to the I TEAM saying, in part, “As a result of a management audit…We identified some issues of concern…We are investigating…and we contacted…the appropriate authorities.”

So what if this leads to criminal charges? The I TEAM has learned the cases would likely end up in federal court. At this point, the FBI is saying only it can neither confirm nor deny its agents are involved.

RTA Union President Ronald Jackson confirmed an ongoing investigation. But he said he was “not at liberty to say anything about it.”

RTA also says, “…we found it, we stopped it…” And, “We have also put internal controls in place to ensure that this does not happen again.”

We met a senior citizen counting on that. We saw him getting change out of his pocket to find enough fare to ride the rapid. He said, “Honesty is always the best policy.”

No telling how long the investigation might go on, but we’re keeping an eye on it.