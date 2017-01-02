Fox 8 Recipe Box: Oven-fried coconut shrimp with orange-chili dipping sauce

Posted 8:07 am, January 2, 2017, by

Recipe from Weight Watchers

Oven-fried coconut shrimp with orange-chili dipping sauce

Ingredients:

Coconut Shrimp

  • 1/2 cup shredded unsweetened coconut
  • 1/2 cup plain panko (bread crumbs)
  • 1 tsp coconut oil
  • 1/2 tsp kosher salt
  • 1/4 tsp curry powder
  • 1 large egg
  • 24 large peeled deveined shrimp (about 1 lb.)

Dipping Sauce

  • 3 T low-sugar orange marmalade
  • 3 T Thai chili sauce
  • 1 T fresh lime juice
  • pinch salt
  • pinch red pepper flakes
  • 1 T chopped scallions

Instructions:

  1. Preheat oven to 450°. Line a large baking sheet with parchment paper.
  2. Combine coconut and panko in a shallow bowl. Heat coconut and panko in a shallow bowl. Heat coconut oil in a medium nonstick skillet over medium low heat; add coconut mixture and cook, stirring constantly, until lightly browned, 3-5 minutes Remove from heat and stir in salt and curry powder; spoon back into bowl.
  3. Beat egg in a medium bowl; add shrimp and toss to coat. Dredge shrimp in coconut mixture, turn to coat, and place on baking pan. Bake until firm and cooked through, about 10 minutes.
  4. While shrimp cook, whisk marmalade, chili sauce, lime juice, salt, and pepper flakes in a small bowl; stire in scallions. Serve shrimp immediately with sauce on the side.

 