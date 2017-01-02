Fox 8 Recipe Box: Oven-fried coconut shrimp with orange-chili dipping sauce

Recipe from Weight Watchers
Oven-fried coconut shrimp with orange-chili dipping sauce
Ingredients:
Coconut Shrimp
- 1/2 cup shredded unsweetened coconut
- 1/2 cup plain panko (bread crumbs)
- 1 tsp coconut oil
- 1/2 tsp kosher salt
- 1/4 tsp curry powder
- 1 large egg
- 24 large peeled deveined shrimp (about 1 lb.)
Dipping Sauce
- 3 T low-sugar orange marmalade
- 3 T Thai chili sauce
- 1 T fresh lime juice
- pinch salt
- pinch red pepper flakes
- 1 T chopped scallions
Instructions:
- Preheat oven to 450°. Line a large baking sheet with parchment paper.
- Combine coconut and panko in a shallow bowl. Heat coconut and panko in a shallow bowl. Heat coconut oil in a medium nonstick skillet over medium low heat; add coconut mixture and cook, stirring constantly, until lightly browned, 3-5 minutes Remove from heat and stir in salt and curry powder; spoon back into bowl.
- Beat egg in a medium bowl; add shrimp and toss to coat. Dredge shrimp in coconut mixture, turn to coat, and place on baking pan. Bake until firm and cooked through, about 10 minutes.
- While shrimp cook, whisk marmalade, chili sauce, lime juice, salt, and pepper flakes in a small bowl; stire in scallions. Serve shrimp immediately with sauce on the side.
