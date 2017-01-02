Crews to commence search for plane that vanished over Lake Erie

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- It's been days, and there is still no sign of the plane that vanished over Lake Erie last week.

Crews will be back out this morning with boats and aircraft ready to put divers into the water in hopes of finding the plane. They'll also watch the shoreline for clues.

The plane disappeared Thursday night after taking off from Burke Lakefront Airport.

It was piloted b y John Fleming, the CEO of Columbus-based Superior Beverage. He and his wife, Suzanne, along with their teenage boys, Jack and Andrew, had gone to the Cleveland Cavaliers game that night along with a neighbor and a neighbor's daughter.

They took off from the airport at just before 11 p.m. Within one minute, the plane was dropping toward the lake at a rate of 3,700 feet per minute.

It vanished from radar, and so far crews have picked up only a slight ping, which hasn't been enough to give them an exact location of where it went down.

Cleveland Police have recovered a bag found near the Shoreby Club Harbor in Bratenahl. The contents are being investigated as a part of the search for the missing plane.

During the course of search and recovery Sunday, the command center received multiple reports of debris washing ashore east of Burke Lakefront Airport. Cleveland Police are following up on all such reports.

Anyone who sees debris overnight Sunday should call the non-emergency number of the Cleveland Division of Police at 216-621-1234 or Burke Lakefront Airport at 216-781-6411.

