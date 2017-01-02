Cleveland dog shot twice on Christmas Day

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND - A Cleveland man is looking for answers after his beloved dog was shot on Christmas Day.

Devon Young says that his 2-year-old Pit Bull named Ellie was shot in his backyard sometime during the day. She has two bullet wounds and a possible stab wound as well. She had surgery to remove the bullet, but the other bullet is still inside her, close to an artery. The vet told Young that Ellie was probably lying down a the time she was attacked.

In the meantime, Young is looking for the person who did this to his dog.

He has set up a fund-raising account on You Caring to help pay for the large medical bills.

Click here for the link to the account.