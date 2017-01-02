× City of Cleveland: over 120 pieces of debris ‘consistent’ with Cessna have been recovered

CLEVELAND – The City of Cleveland has announced that over 120 pieces of debris that are “consistent with what would be found on a Cessna 525 Citation” have been recovered from Lake Erie.

Search and recovery efforts for the small plane missing after taking off from Burke Lakefront Airport last Thursday have been suspended for Monday evening and will continue again at first light Tuesday.

No information about the recovered debris is being released because of the active investigation.

Superior Beverage CEO John T. Fleming was piloting the plane that disappeared over Lake Erie Thursday night. His wife, two teen sons, and their neighbor Brian Casey and his daughter Megan. They had attended the Cleveland Cavaliers game and were on their way back to their home in the Columbus area.

The Cleveland Division of Police is leading the investigation, and has said that any caution tape along the shoreline of Lake Erie is being used in a precautionary measure and does not necessarily mean that any items have been found in that particular area.

Anyone who sees debris should call the non-emergency number of the Cleveland Division of Police at 216-621-1234 or Burke Lakefront Airport at 216-781-6411.

Continuing coverage on this story, here.