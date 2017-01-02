× Cavs’ Irving to miss 2nd straight game with tight hamstring

CLEVELAND – Cavaliers guard Kyrie Irving is missing Monday night’s game against the Pelicans, his second straight, because of tightness in his right hamstring.

Irving injured the hamstring against Boston on Thursday and didn’t play in Saturday’s win against Charlotte. The three-time All-Star is averaging 23.9 points and shooting 48 percent from the field.

Cavaliers coach Tyronn Lue didn’t know if Irving would be available when Cleveland hosts Chicago on Wednesday. Jordan McRae, who scored a season-high 20 points Saturday, will start in the backcourt again against New Orleans.

Cleveland (25-7) owns the best record in the Eastern Conference despite dealing with a series of injuries. Lue opted not to have a morning shootaround, partially because the Cavs are dressing only 10 players.

Mike Dunleavy (sprained right ankle) will miss his second straight game while J.R. Smith (fractured right thumb) could be out until the playoffs. Chris Andersen (torn ACL in right knee) is out for the season.

