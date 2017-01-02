Browns training facility renamed ‘Cleveland Clowns’ on Google Maps

BEREA, Ohio– If you’re looking for the address of the Cleveland Browns training facility, you won’t find it on Google Maps. But you will see the Cleveland Clowns.

Someone changed the name of the corporate offices of the one-win team to the Cleveland Clowns. The name change was there for much of Monday morning.

The Browns wrapped up their season on Sunday with an overtime loss to the Steelers. Their only win of the season came against the Charges.

