95-year-old Brewster woman dies after being beaten during burglary

BREWSTER, Ohio — A 95-year-old woman who was found beaten on her basement floor after a burglary has passed away from her injuries.

According to police, Mary Eick was found in her Tuscarawas Avenue NW home in Brewster Tuesday night by family members.

Police found that several items were missing from the home and concluded her injuries were not due to a fall.

Eick suffered injuries to her head and chest.

The last time anyone saw her was around 5 p.m. Dec. 26. Police believe she laid on her basement floor nearly 24 hours before she was found.

The Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigations is helping with the case.

The Brewster Police Department is asking the public for information. Anyone who noticed a suspicious person in the area should call the detective bureau at 330-767-3191 Ext. 4.

