3-year-old Cleveland boy dead, father treated for Carbon Monoxide poisoning

CLEVELAND-New information on the death of a 3-year-old Cleveland boy.

Cleveland police were called to the home on Maryland Avenue Sunday morning for reports of a child in full arrest.

According to a police report, the toddler and his father were taken to University Hospitals Rainbow Babies and Children's for carbon monoxide poisoning.

The child later died at the hospital. His father was treated for high levels of carbon monoxide.

Cleveland police and fire continue to investigate the matter.