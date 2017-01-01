Weather Outlook: Plenty of Sunshine for New Year’s Day

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

New Year's Day, expect lots of sunshine with a brief visit from high pressure. Temperatures will be quite nice considering it’s January. Expect highs around 40 degrees.

Monday will likely see rain showers and temperatures around 50° and possibly higher on Tuesday, before dropping again by mid-week as rain transitions to snow. Highs will fall below average…The colder trend will continue into the 2nd week of January. Look at how the colder air shifts to the central US and expanded compared to late December:

We sometimes link super-cold air with snowfall. Often times, snowfall occurs without abundant cold. In fact, more times than not at least 3″ of snow fall when temperatures are above 30 degrees!

Here’s the latest Fox 8 Day Forecast: