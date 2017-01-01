Search crews working with ‘favorable’ conditions to find missing plane

CLEVELAND — The search for a missing plane that disappeared over Lake Erie Thursday night resumed Sunday morning, the City of Cleveland said in a news release.

Boats were launched this morning from each of the following departments: the Cleveland Division of Fire, the United States Coast Guard and Underwater Marine Contractors. Each of the boats have sonar equipment that is able to track images underwater.

Additionally, on board each boat is a skilled dive team, prepared to handle the situation once the aircraft is found.

Unlike on Saturday, when poor weather and water conditions forced officials to cancel the search, crews are working with favorable conditions today on Lake Erie.

Superior Beverage CEO John T. Fleming was flying the Cessna 525 Citation that went missing Thursday night. With him on the plane were his wife and two teenage sons, as well as two neighbors.

The Fleming Family had been in Cleveland to attend a Cavaliers game. Shortly after take off from Burke Lakefront Airport on the way to Columbus, the plane disappeared over Lake Erie.

