Forecast: clouds move in for Sunday evening

CLEVELAND - Happy 2017!

It’s so nice to be able to sunset on the first day of the year! What a beautiful day. Clouds will increase tonight ahead of our next system. We can’t rule out an isolated shower, but most locales will remain dry.

Monday we’ll likely have temperatures top around 50° and possibly higher on Tuesday, before dropping again by mid week. A few showers and pockets of drizzle tomorrow morning then the steadier rain comes at us Monday night into Tuesday. An arctic front pushes in Tuesday night driving our highs below average once again…The colder trend will continue into the 2nd week of January. Look at how the colder air shifts to the central US and expanded compared to late December.

We sometimes link super-cold air with snowfall. Often times, snowfall occurs without abundant cold. In fact, more times than not at least 3″ of snow fall when temperatures are above 30 degrees!

