Cleveland police investigating 3-year-old’s ‘suspicious’ death

CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Police Department is investigating the details surrounding the death of a 3-year-old boy, officials said in a news release on Sunday.

It happened Sunday morning in the 8300 block of Maryland Avenue.

Police say the toddler was taken in “full arrest” by EMS to Rainbow Babies and Children’s Hospital.

The Cleveland police homicide detectives are investigating the boy’s death under “suspicious circumstances.”

Further details were not immediately released.

