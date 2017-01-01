× Cleveland Clinic CEO withdraws from consideration for VA Secretary

CLEVELAND – Cleveland Clinic CEO and President Dr. Toby Cosgrove, who was one of the leading contenders for the Secretary of Veteran Affairs position, has withdrawn his name from consideration, a clinic spokeswoman confirmed to CNN.

“While he was interested in the position, he decided he should stay at the Clinic because he wanted to see several high-profile ongoing projects completed. He has offered to do whatever he can to help the Trump administration, but at this time he is not prepared to walk away…many things he has started that he feels he needs to see through.” Those include some major construction projects.

Cosgrove, a Vietnam Veteran, informed the transition team last week.

The VA position is one of several cabinet positions still to be filled. The others are Agriculture Secretary, Director of National Intelligence and U.S. Trade Representative.

Bloomberg first reported Cosgrove’s withdrawal.