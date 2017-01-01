Bedford police investigating early morning homicide

BEDFORD, OH – Bedford police are looking for an “armed and dangerous” suspect in an early morning homicide.

The shooting happened around 2:30 a.m. at 474 Northfield Road. The victim was injured and taken to a hospital, where they later passed away.

Police did not release more details on the actual shooting, but were able to grab images off of a surveillance camera. They are looking for the male in the bottom right corner of this photo:

Police caution that the man is considered armed and dangerous and that anyone who recognizes him or sees him should not confront him. They should call the Bedford Detective Bureau at 440-233-3408.