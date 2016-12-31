Weather Outlook: Wintry mix develops this afternoon

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND -- Lake effect snow is a memory now.

Today starts out quietly, however snow is expected to assemble with a weak weather system this afternoon and evening. A fast-moving clipper will pull a cold front through. A wintry mix to rain will develop mainly afternoon and then end by late evening from west to east. By New Years Day, skies dry out and partly sunny skies should ensue with highs in the lower-40s.

Monday will likely see rain showers and temperatures flirting with 50° and possibly higher on Tuesday, before dropping again by mid-week as rain transitions to snow. Highs will limp to around freezing. The colder trend will continue into the 2nd week of January. Look at how the colder air shifts to the central US and expanded compared to late December.

Here’s the latest Fox 8 Day Forecast. There are a couple of chances for snow as we round out 2016 and welcome 2017!