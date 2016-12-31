This is it! Buckeyes battle Clemson Tigers in the Fiesta Bowl: score updates

In the second: Buckeyes 0, Clemson 10

GLENDALE, Ariz. – The latest news from the College Football Playoff Fiesta Bowl semifinal:

7:45 p.m.

SCORE ALERT: Clemson 10, Ohio State 0

Deshaun Watson has scored on a 1-yard run to put Clemson up 10-0.

The score capped a 10-play, 70-yard drive that included a spectacular catch by Mike Williams over a defensive back.

7:39 p.m.

Ohio State’s Tyler Durbin now has two missed 47-yard field goals — one on each side.

Durbin missed his first one wide right, then hooked the second one to the left.

Clemson leads 3-0 in the first quarter.

7:32 p.m.

Ohio State freshman right guard Michael Jordan has returned to the field in the Fiesta Bowl.

Jordan was injured in the Buckeyes’ second drive and limped off favoring his right leg. He had his ankle taped on the sideline and was back out for Ohio State’s next series.

7:27 p.m.

SCORE ALERT: Clemson 3, Ohio State 0

Clemson’s Greg Huegel has kicked a 45-yard field goal for the first points of the Fiesta Bowl. Receiver Mike Williams helped set up the kick with a 37-yard reception over the middle.

7:22 p.m.

Ohio State senior kicker Tyler Durbin has missed a 47-yard field goal.

The Buckeyes had the ball at Clemson’s 33-yard line after an interception, but went backward on its drive. Durbin, who made 17 of 20 field goals during the regular season, pushed his kick wide right.

Previewing the game:

Ohio State — which won the inaugural College Football Playoff in the 2014-2015 season — is a narrow favorite to beat the Clemson Tigers in the New Year’s Eve Fiesta Bowl college football semi-final playoff.

The Buckeyes — whose lone loss came to eventual Big Ten Conference champion Penn State — haven’t played since November 26, when they defeated then-No. 3 Michigan 30-27 in double overtime. Ohio State is the first team to reach the playoff without winning a conference championship.

“It’s the third playoff,” Ohio State head coach Urban Meyer said Monday. “This is our second time in three years, and we’re honored to be part of it.”

Clemson, Atlantic Coast Conference champions for the second year in a row, will try to reach the national championship game in back-to-back seasons. The Tigers lost to Alabama 45-40 in the title game last season.

“We certainly had a chance to win it all,” Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney said Monday. “And we didn’t quite finish like we needed to. And give Alabama the credit for that. They earned it.

“But this is a new team, a new season, and it’s a new opportunity. So as I always say, last year’s success doesn’t get it done this year. You’ve got to earn it all over again.”

**More on the Buckeyes, here**

Alabama wins Peach Bowl

No. 1 Alabama’s defense reinforced that it’s the nation’s best, stuffing No. 4 Washington’s high-octane offense and scoring a defensive touchdown off an interception, winning the Peach Bowl semifinal 24-7 at the Georgia Dome in Atlanta.

The Crimson Tide’s next opponent will be either No. 2 Clemson (12-1) or No. 3 Ohio State (11-1), which square off in the Fiesta Bowl semifinal at University of Phoenix Stadium in Glendale, Arizona, later Saturday.

The national championship is January 9 at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida. The defending national champion, Alabama (14-0) has won four of the past seven titles and is favored again.

Washington, in the College Football Playoff for the first time, ends its season at 12-2.