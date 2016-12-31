Ronda Rousey’s mom wants her daughter to retire

LAS VEGAS – Ronda Rousey’s mother, AnnaMaria De Mars, really hopes her daughter will retire.

“She’s talented and smart. Let the stupid people get punched in the face,” said De Mars.

Those were some of her comments to TMZ Friday night after Rousey was stopped 48 seconds into her comeback fight, losing to bantamweight champion Amanda Nunes at UFC 207.

Rousey (12-2) returned from a 13-month absence and never managed to get her footing against Nunes (14-4), who rocked Rousey with her very first punches.

Rousey staggered and stumbled backward while Nunes relentlessly pursued her and landed multiple shots. Referee Herb Dean stopped the bout with Rousey still on her feet, and Rousey briefly protested the stoppage before leaving the cage in her mother’s arms.

De Mars also says that she has not changed her poor opinion of her daughter’s coach, Edmond Tarverdyan.