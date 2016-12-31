Reports: Actor William Christopher of M*A*S*H* dies at 84

PASADENA, Calif. – William Christopher, one of the stars of the television show M*A*S*H*, died in his home in Pasadena on December 31, 2016 according to reports.

Christopher was 84 years old and died of non-lung small cell carcinoma, according to his son John.

Christopher played Father John Mulcahy on M*A*S*H*, though he did not play the role initially. George Morgan played Father Mulcahy in the first episode only, then he was replaced by Christopher who portrayed the role for the entire 11-year run, and then continued in the part for two years on the spin-off AfterMASH.

Along with Alan Alda as Captain “Hawkeye” Pierce, Loretta Swit as Major Margaret “Hotlips” Houlihan and Jamie Farr as the cross-dressing Corporal Maxwell Klinger, Christopher was among the only cast members to remain on the show for all 11 seasons.

The show’s 1983 finale drew 106 million viewers, making it the most-watched U.S. TV show to date.

Christopher is survived by his wife, Barbara, and two children.