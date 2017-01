CLEVELAND – Fox 8 meteorologist Melissa Myers is celebrating her first new year as a mom!

She and her husband Ryan welcomed baby Jett into the world on December 18, at 7:09 in the morning.

They had their first Christmas together, and now the new family is celebrating the new year – with Jett getting into the “fox” spirit of things!

Jett weighed in at 8 pounds, 12 ounces and was 22 inches long.

Happy New Year, Jett, Melissa and Ryan!