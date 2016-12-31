LIVE VIDEO: Let the hatching begin! Watch Florida eaglet explore its nest

FORT MYERS, Florida — Welcome to the world, Florida eaglet!

We’ve been tracking an eagle nest in Florida for days now, searching for any signs of cracks in the eggs. And, today, we found them!

**Watch the eaglet explore its new nest above this story!**

American Bald Eagle Harriet and her mate M1 welcomed their first eaglet, E9, this morning at 7:33 a.m.

A live camera, provided by Dick Pritchett Real Estate shows the nest as the eagles take turns keeping their eggs warm, according to WFTX.

The eagle cam was launched in October of 2012 and over 16 million viewers watched Eagles Harriet and Ozzie raise their two eaglets.

Ozzie and Harriet continued to expand their family in the fall each year and the video camera was there to capture it all.

**More information on the eagles, here**