Istanbul governor: at least 35 dead in attack on nightclub

ISTANBUL – Istanbul’s governor says at least 35 people were killed in the attack at a nightclub in Istanbul during New Year’s celebrations.

Vasip Sahin said some 40 other people were wounded in the assault in the early hours of Sunday.

The attacker, who has not yet been identified, opened fire inside the nightclub early Sunday, the agency reported.

Sahin said the incident was a “terror attack” without saying who may have carried it out.