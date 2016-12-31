Day 2 of search for missing plane ends before it begins due to weather, water conditions

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND - Day two of the search for a missing plane with six passengers on board was cancelled Saturday before it even began due to poor weather and water conditions.

The initial search and rescue, led by the U.S. Coast Guard, is now a recovery mission with Cleveland officials at the helm of efforts to bring closure to the victims' families.

"Our hearts grieve with the family and friends of those that were lost in this tragedy," said Coast Guard Captain Joseph Dufane during a Saturday press conference.

Many questions including where and why the plane crashed still remain unanswered after the plane lost communication with Burke Lakefront Airport Thursday.

Piloting the plane was Superior Beverage CEO John T. Fleming. Also on board were his wife and two teenage sons in addition to a neighbor and their daughter who have yet to be identified by authorities.

Cleveland officials say their search will resume at first light Sunday morning. They are currently planning to work with local private divers to help in recovery efforts.

"When we meet with the divers we will put together a grid and we're going to work off the grid to identify the last communication that was made with the aircraft and start from there," said Khalid Bahhur, commissioner at Burke Lakefront Airport.

In addition to divers, a 27-foot boat from the Cleveland Division of Fire, a 45-foot boat from the U.S. Coast Guard and Underwater Marine Contractor a 50-foot boat will also help with Sunday's search and recovery. Sonar technology will be used on all the vessels involved.

The Fleming family was in Cleveland to attend the Cavaliers game. Shortly after take off on the way to Columbus, the plane disappeared over Lake Erie.

